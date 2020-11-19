COVID Restrictions Reinforced

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 19, 2020

  • November 19, 2020

In a presentation on November 18th, MN Governor Tim Walz outlined new guidelines for social gatherings for the next month, in an effort to combat a spike in COVID cases in the State. He began by talking about the need for the change.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/11/covid-restrictions-reinforced/

Leave a Reply