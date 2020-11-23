Health Insurance Deadline Nears

On Monday, U.S. Rep Angie Craig urged families, individuals and small businesses in Minnesota’s Second District to review their coverage and sign up for 2021 health insurance during the ongoing open enrollment period. “As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that folks have the health care they need,” said Rep. Craig. “Between now and December 22nd, Minnesotans can review their plan and look at all their options for the coming year, so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families. I will continue to fight to reduce the cost of health care and prescription drugs for all Minnesotans.” Coverage begins on January 1, 2021. After the December 22nd deadline, Minnesotans can only enroll or change their plan if they qualify for the Special Enrollment Period.