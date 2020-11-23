Dakota County Parks Suspend Activities

In response to COVID-19 case growth and increased community spread, the Dakota County Parks Department has made the difficult decision to cancel special events this winter. This affects Opt Outside on Nov. 27 (Black Friday), the New Year’s Eve Party and Trails by Candlelight in early 2021. While these special events all were to be held outdoors, and planning was underway to ensure social distancing and other safety measures were in place, the current COVID-19 situation and uncertainty about the next few months make it increasingly difficult to plan and execute events safely. However, the parks and greenways themselves will remain open to the public. Check the County Parks page of DakotaCounty.us for the latest information.