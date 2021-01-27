CGPD Responds To Shots Fired Call

On Monday afternoon at 2:54 PM, Cottage Grove Police responded to a “shots fired” call related to a domestic disturbance. According to a post on social media by CGPD, initial investigation shows that a female was leaving a residence in the 7200 block of Imperial Avenue when a male fired shots into the air before retreating into the home. The suspect came out of the home a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured and there is no longer a cause for concern in the area. A CODE RED was sent out to folks who live in the area to “shelter in place”, and CGPD would like to thank the residents in the homes within a few blocks of where the incident took place. The CGPD was assisted on scene by Woodbury and St. Paul Park Police Officers, and Washington County Sheriff Deputies. This incident remains under investigation.