Downtown Scavenger Hunt Complete

The Holiday downtown Scavenger Hunt, hosted by the City of Hastings and the Hastings Downtown Business Association has concluded, and the City reports that the event was successful. Shoppers were asked to find answers to 22 questions for a chance to win a prize. According to the City website, several people turned in entries, with two winners who each correctly answered 18 of the 22 questions. The City and the DBA thanked the Busted Nut and Spiral Brewery for donating gift card prizes, and also thanked the participants and businesses involved.