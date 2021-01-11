Prescott Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that PHS Junior Benjamin Rohl has been selected as the Kiwanis Student Of The Week. According to a nominating letter submitted by Math Teacher Kayla Kinneman, Rohl has been her student for the past two years, in both Algebra 2 and Pre-Calculus. Kinneman states that even as classes have switched over to fully virtually learning, Ben’s work continues to be “nothing less than outstanding”. She notes that he is always one of the first students to participate in class discussions, and is a respectful student and just all around a great young man with a very bright future.