House Fire In Denmark Township

  • January 25, 2021

On Monday morning, the Hastings Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 117th Street, and Oakgreen Avenue, just off Odell Avenue, in Denmark Township, to render assistance on a house fire alarm. According to available information and eye-witness accounts, numerous agencies, including Hastings, Prescott, Miesville, Rosemount, and Cottage Grove, were called to the fire in Denmark Township. The fire was in a residence, and from visual inspection, apparently started in the garage area of the split-level rambler style home. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.

(Photo Credit: Nick Tuckner)

