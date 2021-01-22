Wild Thursday Night In Raider Nation

  • January 21, 2021

KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a Thursday night recap of much of the Hastings Raiders Sports action, including the Hastings Boys Hockey Team, Raider Girls Basketball, Hastings Wrestling, and Raider Boys Swim scores!

Click here for audio

   
   

