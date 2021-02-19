ISD 200 Learning Model Update

Hastings High School Principal Mike Johnson has announced changes in the Student Learning Model, due to Governor Walz’s update to the state’s Safe Learning Plan to get students back to school. According to an email sent out by Principal Johnson, ISD 200 now does not need to wait 2 weeks between bringing back grade levels to school. Students in grades 10 and 11 will now return to the Hybrid Learning Model in Cohorts at HHS, with Cohort 1 on Monday, February 22nd, and Cohort 2 on Thursday, February 25th.
