State Opens Vaccine Eligibility Website

  • February 19, 2021

The Hastings Senior Center has announced that the state of Minnesota has opened a web site that allows people to check on their eligibility for the COVID vaccine. Visiting the website allows MN residents to fill out a form that enables them to see how soon they will be eligible to receive vaccinations for COVID-19. According to the website, the State of Minnesota is committed to the equitable distribution of safe and effective vaccines for protection against COVID-19. As vaccine supply increases and doses become more widely available, opportunities to get vaccinated will expand. A link to the website is provided here.

