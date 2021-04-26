Fox Named Kiwanis Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Senior Austin Fox. Fox was nominated by Physical Education Teacher Jordan Hansen who said, “Austin is one of the best leaders in the school and has a tremendous work ethic in and outside of class. Austin helped younger freshmen athletes in the weight room. Austin showed multiple younger students how to do the lifts and exercises with proper technique. Austin acted like a teacher and gave them feedback after each rep. Austin also was the last student to leave the weight room and made sure it was just as clean as when he showed up. Austin’s leadership and willingness to help others is why he is this week’s student of the week.”
(Austin Fox. Submitted Photo)