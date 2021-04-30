Prescott Dance Team Wins

A big congratulations to the Prescott Dance Team for their first place in Jazz and for their second place in Pom at the state-level competition last weekend! A true testament that practice, hard work and determination can bring great rewards! Dance Coach Provides us with further details about the team and the success.
The team is already conducting auditions for next year.
(Back Row, L to R: Coach Shirely, Brenna Rowe, Ella Rohl, Maddie Tibayan, Ella Schommer, Coach Marks. Middle Row: Malia Cook, Breanne Auleciems, Hanna Cook, Sophie Tibayan, Tess Kinney. Front Row: Norah French, Shay Stenroos, Grace Carlson, Grace Franco, Braelyn Fleming. Not Pictured: Mackenzie Hegland. Photo Credit: Maddie Horn Films & Photos)