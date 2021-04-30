Pumpers In The Park Planned

The Minnesota Fire Engine Club is planning to return to Hastings for another “Hastings Pumpers in the Park” Program, at Jaycee Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 10 PM. In preparation of the event, the Hastings City Council has been asked to designate Hastings Pumpers in the Park as a Special Event. The Council will consider the request with conditions regarding access, vendors, and observance of State Guidelines for COVID. City Staff are supportive of the event, and the request to designate the Special Event was placed on the Consent Agenda for the May 3rd meeting of the Hastings City Council.