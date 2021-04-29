Walk On Therapy Celebrates 20

  • Filed under Featured

  • April 29, 2021

  • April 29, 2021

Walk On Therapeutic Riding Programs in River Falls is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing horse-riding therapy service to children and adults with any physical, developmental, social and emotional disabilities this year. Ken Giske is the program director and he commented on the program.

Click here for audio

   
Walk On Therapeutic Riding Programs operates under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International. For more information and to donate to this cause, visit the link provided here.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/04/walk-on-therapy-celebrates-20/

Leave a Reply