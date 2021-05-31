Cardinals Graduate, Playoffs Coming

Whether they were athletes or not, the Prescott High School Class of 2021 Graduated on Friday, after going through a year and a half of the most challenging times of not only their High School lives, but maybe their lives as a whole, as the Covid Pandemic threw them more curve balls than an All-Star Pitcher. Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined KDWA Sports on Memorial Day with more on this class, that overcame so much, on and off the field. We also get sports-specific, as Spring playoffs are also getting close for the Cards, in all sports!