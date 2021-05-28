This Memorial Day, KDWA brings you a special broadcast of Memorial Day greetings and expressions of gratitude for the fallen from local civic, governmental, and community leaders in the Hastings and Prescott area. KDWA takes this moment also, to express our gratitude to the Servicemembers who gave their all and the families that remain. As our listeners celebrate Memorial Day, let us all take a moment to reflect on the cost of freedom in the United States of America.This Memorial Day, KDWA brings you a special broadcast of Memorial Day greetings and expressions of gratitude for the fallen from local civic, governmental, and community leaders in the Hastings and Prescott area. KDWA takes this moment also, to express our gratitude to the Servicemembers who gave their all and the families that remain. As our listeners celebrate Memorial Day, let us all take a moment to reflect on the cost of freedom in the United States of America.