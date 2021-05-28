Raider Baseball, Softball Brackets Set

On Friday, KDWA Sports obtained the Baseball and Softball Seeding for the 2021 Section 3AAAA Playoffs, as Baseball will begin on Memorial Days Monday, with Softball starting on Tuesday, and all games will begin at 4:30pm, at the higher seeds. Both Raider Teams will be on the road, but in a familiar spot, as the Raider Baseball Team was seeded #6, and will travel to #3 Park, Monday, while the Softball Team earned the #5 Seed, and will also travel to Park, Tuesday at 4:30pm. Both games will be LIVE on KDWA Radio, on AM 1460, and FM 97.7! Check out all of the seeding below.