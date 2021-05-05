Doubleheader Suspended Until Thursday

Unfortunately, Mother Nature was NOT a baseball fan on Wednesday afternoon, in West Saint Paul, as the Hastings Raiders and Henry Sibley Warriors had their doubleheader suspended in Game One, with the score tied 2-2, in the top of the fifth inning. Now, the Raiders will lose their day off on Thursday, in the midst of their toughest week in recent memory, schedule wise, as the two teams will resume play at VETS PARK in Hastings, on Thursday at 4:15pm, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the wet, sloppy situation.