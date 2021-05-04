Hwy 29 Construction Begins In Pierce County

Wisconsin DOT has scheduled repairs of Highway 29 from Highway 10 in Prescott to Cemetery Road in River Falls. According to KDWA listener Brenda, signage went up on Tuesday morning for a road closure between County Road F, just outside of Prescott, and River Falls that begins next Monday, May 10. According to the WisDOT website, the project will replace the existing pavement on WIS 29 between Prescott and River Falls and modify three intersections, at County Roads E, FF, and Cemetery Road. Construction is expected to last into September. A link to the project web page is provided here.