ISD Board Meeting Preview

The ISD 200 School Board meets virtually for regular business on Wednesday, May 26th, via Zoom. Agenda items include a review of public and private personnel data practices, discussion on compensation of employees for recognition, and Equity and Diversity. The Board will also review a 2021 Student Enrollment snapshot, the Summer Food Program, and the recent Facility Committee meeting. The Board will consider a change order for Pinecrest deferred maintenance, the 2021 Personnel report, and the face covering policy. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. Meeting access information is available at the link provided here.