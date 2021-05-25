Werner Awarded Twice, Mavs Rolling

Former Hastings Raider and Vermillion Native Joey Werner is headed to the NCAA Regionals with his Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks Baseball Team, after winning the NSIC Tournament, and a couple of HUGE individual awards, to cap off the Conference Season. Werner, a Senior, was honored with NSIC “Player of the Year”, along with NSIC “Newcomer of the Year” after transferring in to Mankato, after two other collegiate stops. The Mavs are set to take on Arkansas Tech, Thursday at 11am. Werner joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Tuesday with more, before dearting for Regionals! (Photo Courtesy of MSU-Mankato Roster)