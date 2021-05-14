Prescott Committee Reviews Prescott Daze

The Prescott Health and Safety Committee recently held a regular meeting and discussed Prescott Daze for 2021. According to the meeting minutes, City Administrator Jayne Brand informed the committee the city insurance has no issues with moving forward with the event. Elizabeth Gergen explained they have made contact with Pierce County Public Health in regards to the event. Public Health had reviewed their information and told them they will not be approving the event. It was discussed that Public Health is there to help ensure proper protocols are in place rather than giving an actual event approval. Gergen, and Annie Valentine, representing the Prescott Daze Committee, explained they will be spacing out events, have additional signage and hand-washing stations. Gergen and Valentine have also been informed the Fire Department will not have any events this year for Prescott Daze. They have asked for St. Croix Street from Pearl Street to Hope Street to be closed for events. The Committee recommended approval of the event, with respect to COVID measures in place at that time.