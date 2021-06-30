Afton Trees Vandalized

The City of Afton reports that an unknown person recently damaged up to twelve trees on public property in the City. According to the City Newsletter, Public Works recently discovered an act of tree sabotage located on the steep slope between Pennington Ave. and Town Square Park in the Old Village. Someone made deep (girdling) cuts around the entire circumference of ten to twelve very large, tall trees with the intent of slowly killing them. The trees are located on public property therefore their removal falls on the City at a cost of $40,000 – $60,000. If found, the City intends on charging the person or persons with felony destruction of property. The Washington County Sheriff is investigating and if you have any information on this matter please call the City or 911. Your name will remain confidential.