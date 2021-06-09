Beehler Sentenced

On Wednesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced that 54-year-old Foley, MN resident and former Department of Corrections officer Randy Allen Beehler was sentenced in Dakota County Court for having sexual contact with a female detainee he was transporting. At the time of the offense, Beehler was employed by the Minnesota Department of Corrections and was assigned to transport inmates. Beehler pled guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree on March 24, of 2021. According to the criminal complaint, Beehler was transporting a female inmate from Olmsted County to Hennepin County, when they stopped in Cannon Falls for some food, when Beehler propositioned the inmate for sexual favors. Judge Wermager placed Beehler on probation for a period of 7 years and sentenced him to serve 120 days in jail. Several other conditions were imposed, including a requirement that Beehler participate in sex offender treatment and register as a predatory offender.
(Randy Beehler. Booking Photo)