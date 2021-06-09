The Prescott City Council held a special meeting on Monday, June 7th to deliberate the purchase and annexation of 3.5 acres of land by the City from Sears Farm, Inc. After a motion and second to approve the Sears Farms, Inc. petition for annexation and authorize tax payment to Town of Oak Grove passed without a negative voice vote, Attorney Emilu Starck, representing Rude & Ware reviewed the vacant land offer to purchase for the Sears Farms, Inc. property including several addenda. Alderperson Oss asked why land needed to be purchased with general obligation funds. Seth Hudson of Cedar Corp explained this land is outside of the half mile range for TIF #5. A motion to approve the vacant land offer to purchase including the addenda passed unanimously via roll call vote.
Prescott Annexes Vacant Land
