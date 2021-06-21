Fire Reported In Welch Township

At 10:32 PM Wednesday June 16th, the Miesville Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a structure fire on County Road 18 in Welch Township. Upon arrival, crews found a two story, single family home fully involved. Water resources were requested from Hastings Fire Department and Red Wing Fire Department due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Red Wing Fire also provided an ambulance for EMS standby and rehabilitation. Firefighters fought the fire throughout the night and into the next morning. All crews were clear of the scene at 5:42 AM Thursday. A total of 18 firefighters and three chief officers were at the scene. There were no injuries to report. The Miesville Fire Department received assistance from the Red Wing and Hastings Fire Departments, the Prairie Island Police Department, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Communications Center, and Goodhue County Dispatch. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(Photo Source: MFD)