Otterdahl Makes Olympic Team

Rosemount resident and athlete Payton Otterdahl has qualified for a spot on Team USA for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to published reports, Otterdahl, a shot putter, earned his spot on the team after throwing 71 feet, 11 inches at the U.S. Olympic Trials held last Friday. Otterdahl stated the throw was a personal best for him, and he is proud and excited to represent the Country at the Olympics, scheduled for Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8.
(Payton Otterdahl. Photo Source: @paytonotterdahl)