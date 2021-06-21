Otterdahl Makes Olympic Team

  • Filed under Featured

  • June 21, 2021

  • June 21, 2021

Rosemount resident and athlete Payton Otterdahl has qualified for a spot on Team USA for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to published reports, Otterdahl, a shot putter, earned his spot on the team after throwing 71 feet, 11 inches at the U.S. Olympic Trials held last Friday. Otterdahl stated the throw was a personal best for him, and he is proud and excited to represent the Country at the Olympics, scheduled for Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8.

Click here for audio


    
(Payton Otterdahl. Photo Source: @paytonotterdahl)

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2021/06/otterdahl-makes-olympic-team/

Leave a Reply