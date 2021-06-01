Jensen Named New Fire Captain

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department announces that Chad Jensen has been promoted to Fire Captain. According to information provided by the City, Chad has been with the Fire Department since 2007, and in his role as full-time firefighter/paramedic since November 2010. He has served the department in many capacities during his time, including managing radios, pagers, EMS supplies, cardiac arrest data, and serving as a mentor/FTO for students and new staff. Chad will begin his new role on June 8th.
(Chad Jensen. Photo source: City of Hastings)