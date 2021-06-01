Lebakken Receives Scholarship

WESTconsin Credit Union recently awarded thirteen $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program. Sophia Lebakken, Prescott High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Prescott area. Lebakken will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she will be studying Biomedical Engineering. Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans, and goals. For over 24 years, WESTconsin has distributed over $309,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.