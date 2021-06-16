Le Duc Civil War Weekend To Return

  • June 16, 2021

The Civil War Weekend returns to the LeDuc Historic Estate in September, and Site Director Mariah Ring says staff are excited to have the Weekend live again this year.

For complete details, visit the Le Duc Estate page on DakotaHistory.org.

