Mary Friberg Passes

Retired local teacher Mary Carol Friberg has recently passed away. Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Catherine University, St. Cloud State University, and Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C. She established the Business Education Department at Prescott Senior High School in 1947. She also established Girls’ Glee Club presenting Handel’s Messiah yearly. Later she became chair of the Business Education Department at Hastings High School, and remained with the Hastings School District for 40 years. When not teaching, Mary traveled to Quebec City and the Shrine of Ste. Anne de Beaupre with her entire family every year, sometimes twice a year, until 2016. She enriched her entire family with the culture, religion, and love of French Canada. Mary enjoyed meeting relatives several times in Danis, Switzerland, and especially enjoyed praying at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lourdes, France. Finally, Mary was the organist at Guardian Angels Church in Oakdale for many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by her brother, Fr. Daniel William Friberg, on Tuesday, June 29, at 11 AM, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, in Oakdale. Preceded by a visitation starting at 8:30 AM, and burial will follow in Guardian Angels Church Cemetery. Luncheon will follow in Peter O’Neill Hall.