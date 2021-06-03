Mass In Person To Resume

The Catholic bishops of Minnesota, through the Minnesota Catholic Conference, will soon announce the lifting of the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation for the weekend of July 3-4. Father Mike Tix, the Parochial Administrator for the Tri-Parish Community had this to say.
In a statement regarding the Pandemic, Archbishop Bernard Hebda praised local leadership for stepping up during the pandemic to continue to serve where and when needed, and for the sacrifices made to serve the faith community.