Rosemount Grads Receive Scholarships

Rosemount High School graduates Alexander Owens and Jake Zimmer are named among more than 3,100 National Merit Scholarship winners for 2021. According to published reports, Owens, who plans to attends University of Florida to study medicine, and Zimmer, who plans to attend the University of St. Thomas to study business, will have their scholarships funded by the schools they will attend. Semifinalists for scholarships had to write an essay and detail their extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions to become a finalist. About half of the 16,000 finalists will be merit scholars by the end of the year, according to the governing body of the National Merit Scholarship.