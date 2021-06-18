Prescott Daze Seeks Vendors

Prescott Daze will return for 2021, and in preparation, organizers are calling for vendors for the weekend. According to a post on social media, people are encouraged to tag vendors that they would like to see at the annual vendor show, scheduled for Saturday, September 11. Registration fees are $40 for 10 foot by 10 foot spots, with the option to reserve up to 3 spots. Spots are available on a “first-come-first-served” basis. The theme for this year’s Prescott Daze is “Reunited and it Feels so Good”. Vendor registration forms are available at the link provided here.

