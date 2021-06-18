WI Finance Committee Reconsiders

Following up on a story reported late last week, KDWA has learned that the Wisconsin State Joint Finance Committee has addressed the shortfall in state education funding that did not meet the threshold to qualify for Federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. According to an email sent by Speaker of the House Robin Vos, the Committee was able to reach the goal of 2/3 funding for K-12 schools, stating that, under the plan, state aid to schools is estimated to be 68% in the second year of the biennial budget, which equates to an increase of $2,900 per student statewide. Superintendent of Prescott Schools Dr. Rick Spicuzza commented on the news.
