PSD Unsure Of Funding

  • June 17, 2021

The Prescott School District reports that it stands to miss out on over $1 million of Federal funding for the school as the State Assembly’s Education budget does not meet a threshold to qualify for the federal stimulus. Prescott Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza outlines the issue.

The Prescott School District drafted a resolution to urge the Assembly to reconsider their funding.

Dr. Spicuzza urges residents of Prescott to contact their representative to in support of meeting the Federal threshold for the funding.

