PSD Unsure Of Funding

Boaters on the Mississippi River near Hastings may have noticed a barge floating in the river on the downstream side of the dam. According to a City post on social media, the work is at the Mississippi River Public Boat Launch. The upstream lane of the ramp is reported to have broken off at the end of the concrete slab due to undercutting from the river. Class 2 rip rap, 6-12 inch rock, has been installed where the broken slab was and where undercutting had left large voids on the upstream side of the ramp.
(Photo Credit: City of Hastings)