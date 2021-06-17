Le Duc Concerts Planned

The LeDuc Historic Estate is preparing to have live music at the estate in August, and Site Director Mariah Ring says that the preparations are already underway.
For complete details, visit the Le Duc Estate page on DakotaHistory.org.
