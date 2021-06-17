Reps Wager Pizza On Baseball Game

In the Minnesota House of Representatives, it won’t be just bragging rights on the line when Park High School in Cottage Grove takes on Farmington in the upcoming Minnesota State High School League State Boys Baseball Class 4A championship game. According to a press release issued by Representative Tony Jurgens’ office, Representatives Jurgens and Keith Franke, who represent families from Park High School, and Representative Pat Garofalo of Farmington have agreed upon a friendly wager that hinges on the final score of the game. As part of the agreement, the representative(s) from the community of the defeated team will pay for a pizza party for the winning team and their parents, and will also wear the winning team’s jersey for at least an hour at that pizza party. All three representatives say they are looking forward to the game and congratulate both Park and Farmington High Schools for making it to the state championship, which has been scheduled to be played Friday night at 7 PM at Target Field.
(Target Field. Image Source: Google Maps)