State Reps Honor Tigers

State Representatives for District 54A and 54B, Keith Franke and Tony Jurgens, respectively, made good on a friendly wager with representative Pat Garofalo of District 58B, after the Farmington Tigers High School baseball team won the State Championship over the Wolfpack of Park High in Cottage Grove. According to the terms of the wager, Franke and Jurgens paid for a pizza party for the winning team, coaches, and parents, and Franke and Jurgens were required to wear Farmington Tiger jerseys at the party. The Tigers beat the Wolfpack by a score of 12 to 10. The game was played at Target Field, in Minneapolis.
(Franke, Jurgens and Garofalo pictured with the Farmington Tigers. Photo: Courtesy Tony Jurgens)