Valek Competing For Coronation

Castle Rock resident Jennifer Valek is hoping to be named to the Western Saddle Clubs Association Royalty Court later this summer. According to a published article, Valek will represent the Cannon Falls Ridge Riders Saddle Club in the competition, which will culminate in a coronation held at the Rose and Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on September 26th. Titles to be awarded at the Coronation include WSCA Queen, Princess, Ms. Horsemanship, Ms. Games, and Ms. Congeniality. The four main areas for judging are riding, written tests, interviews, and public speaking.
(Jennifer Valek. Photo Source: Jennifer Valek)