Freedom Park Holds Ribbon Cutting

  • July 27, 2021

Freedom Park in Prescott hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning to celebrate the Wisconsin Great River Road being named an All-American Road. The status change helps support long term economic growth for small communities and highlights the unique riches of the river valley for visitors from all over the globe. Andrew Nussbaum with Wisconsin Department of Tourism and Sherry Quamme with Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission share the process and the importance of this region to the world.

