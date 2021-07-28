Dakota Electric Awards Scholarships

One-hundred and one area high school students received scholarships this spring for their post-secondary education from Dakota Electric Association. Hastings students receiving scholarships are Mollie Begin, Kasilu Evans, Allyson Herzog, Isabella Holmes, Mackenzie Iliff, Caleb Long, Matthew Peine, Dylan Reinardy, Isabella Riches, and Hailey Weber. Others receiving part of the $160,000 unclaimed capital credits this year are students at Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College who will receive their scholarships in the fall. Dakota Electric has donated nearly $2 million since 1990 to help students reach their goals through post-secondary education. The money for the annual scholarships comes from unclaimed patronage capital, also known as capital credits.
