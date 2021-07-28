Prescott K9 Project Reaches Goal

  • July 28, 2021

The Prescott Foundation has reported that the K9 Project has met the $70,000 goal in efforts to bring a K9 team to the Prescott Police Department. According to information published by the Foundation, the Prescott City Council approved moving forward with the Prescott K9 Project with the stipulation that a K9 team will be implemented according to Police Chief Eric Michaels’ discretion and timeline. The Foundation still seeks donations to help pay for yearly upkeep and other necessary costs. Reaching the $70,000 goal took four years, according to the Foundation, and the entire effort seeks to honor the memory of late Police Chief Gary Krutke, who passed away in 2017.

