Markuson Seeks DAV Post

Hastings Veterans advocate Dean Markuson has submitted an application letter to reinstate a Disabled American Veteran’s post in Hastings. According to the letter Markuson sent to the National Headquarters, he would like to see the DAV Post, that was once in Hastings and consolidated into the now-dissolved Red Wing Chapter, be re-instituted, because, according to Markuson, service members, veterans, families and youth within the Hastings area, are currently under served. Markuson added that the initial membership campaign will be conducted during Hastings Rivertown Days, at 507 Vermillion Street.