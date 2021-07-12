Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie reports that two arrests have been made in connection with the July 2nd homicide that occurred in Greenvale Township. According to a DCSO press release, authorities from multiple jurisdictions in Montana arrested Nicholas Alan Taylor (29) and Ryann Elizabeth Smith (22) near the city of Laurel following a pursuit. After a week of intensive investigation, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office issued warrants for Taylor and Smith for Murder in the 2nd degree. On July 2, at approximately 4:45 PM, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Foliage Avenue in Greenvale Township. A witness observed three individuals run from the residence prior to deputies arriving. Deputies found the homeowner 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine deceased inside the home. Two of the three individuals that fled the scene, Timothy William Tuit (36) and Stephanie Marie Peabody (25), were arrested soon after by the Northfield Police Department. The third individual later identified as Taylor, evaded police and has been on the run for a week. Smith was not on scene at the time the other three fled, however through investigation was identified as a suspect in the homicide. The investigation revealed that the suspects and victim knew each other, and the public is not in danger. This continues to be an active investigation and no further details can be shared at this time.
Arrests Made In Homicide Case
