Hastings area seniors are reminded that phone scams involving sending money to bail out grandchildren are still very active in the area. According to sources, the scammers are apparently getting craftier in convincing victims to send thousands of dollars to bail out a grandchild, or giving up control of a computer, due to a “glitch” that can only be fixed remotely. Authorities and the Better Business Bureau of MN and North Dakota urge anyone receiveing such phone calls to hang up immediately, and do not divulge any personal information, including bank account numbers. For more information, visit the link provided here.
Phone Scams Remain A Threat
