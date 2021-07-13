Ussatis Moves To Full Time At HFD

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department reports that firefighter David Ussatis is moving into a full-time firefighter role on July 15th. David is currently a Paid-on-Call Firefighter Paramedic and has been with the Department for the past two years. He previously worked as a heavy equipment operator; most recently worked full-time for Inver Hills Community College as an EMS educator; and also worked for the past 12 years as a Paramedic for North Memorial EMS. David’s passion for education will continue to be utilized to enhance current training programs and the Department is excited to have him on board full-time.