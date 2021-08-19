434th Conducts Training In Kuwait

Soldiers from the 434th Chemical Company, based in Hastings and Red Wing, the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, the 194 Armor Regiment, Task Force Bastard, conducted joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination training with U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from U.S. Central Command-Enabling Support Package (CENTCOM-ESP) on August 12th, at Camp Arifjan, in Kuwait. According to a post by the 434th on social media, the training served to highlight capabilities and strengthen the relationship between the two units. Joint training assists both units to prepare for real-world operations that would require a joint response. Due to the size of both units, the 434th stands ready to augment the CART team, when needed. The 434th is currently deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility as part of Task Force Bastard in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
(Photo Credit: SSgt Marc Heaton, US Army)