Burglary Reported At Local Establishment

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 18, 2021

The Hastings Police Department was called out to Dugarel’s Bar on suspicion of burglary. Deputy Chief David Wilske has the details.

Click here for audio

   
The Hastings Police Department logged 34 entries to the police blotter for the week ending August 9th.

Click here for audio

   
   

