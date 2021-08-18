Burglary Reported At Local Establishment

The Hastings Police Department was called out to Dugarel’s Bar on suspicion of burglary. Deputy Chief David Wilske has the details.
The Hastings Police Department logged 34 entries to the police blotter for the week ending August 9th.
